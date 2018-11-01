Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,014,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $998,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,578,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,438,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,816,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,849,000 after purchasing an additional 164,643 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

