Financial Contrast: Cadence Bancorp (CADE) versus Ames National (ATLO)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 25.78% 12.41% 1.53% Ames National 27.38% 9.52% 1.18%

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorp and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Ames National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $430.78 million 4.30 $102.35 million $1.48 14.98 Ames National $53.79 million 4.73 $13.69 million N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

