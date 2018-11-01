Financial Comparison: Ameri (AMRH) & The Competition

Ameri (NASDAQ: AMRH) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ameri to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Ameri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ameri and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -17.15% -45.71% -16.39% Ameri Competitors -45.21% 4.17% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ameri and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameri Competitors 1829 6389 11655 665 2.54

Ameri presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,968.97%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Ameri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameri is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Ameri has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameri and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $48.59 million -$9.07 million -0.39 Ameri Competitors $3.18 billion $521.21 million 16.75

Ameri’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ameri. Ameri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ameri peers beat Ameri on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ameri

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. AMERI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

