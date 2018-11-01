Financial Advantage Inc. Buys 2,044 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Southern by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 333,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Southern by 7.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 154,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 50,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Southern by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.05. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

