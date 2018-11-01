Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Wedbush raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.
FITB opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,152,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 156,042 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
