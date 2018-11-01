Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Wedbush raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,152,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 156,042 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.