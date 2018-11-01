Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.15 Per Share

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FSV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 270,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,121. Fidelity Special Values has a 12 month low of GBX 216.45 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

In related news, insider Nigel Foster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,712.27).

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

