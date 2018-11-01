Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

