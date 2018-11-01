FedEx Co. (FDX) Holdings Raised by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 207.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $500,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $443,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $2,449,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 82,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.18.

FDX opened at $220.34 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.90 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

