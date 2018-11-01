Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.18-6.24 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $6.18-6.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.29. 763,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,559. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

