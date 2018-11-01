Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $16.88 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,241,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,279,000 after buying an additional 165,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,604,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $208,910,000 after buying an additional 144,299 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

