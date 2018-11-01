Fantom Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded flat against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.75 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00149816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243463 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.61 or 0.09684795 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

