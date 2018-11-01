Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP Sells $392,936.72 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total value of $392,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.