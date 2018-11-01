Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP Sells $392,936.72 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total value of $392,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Facebook by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 889,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,258,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.