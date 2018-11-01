Facebook (FB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,975,797.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,626,282 shares of company stock valued at $641,081,083. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

