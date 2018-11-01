Facebook (FB) PT Lowered to $200.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $150.44. 20,232,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,995,324. Facebook has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $37,298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,975,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,626,282 shares of company stock worth $641,081,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Signition LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 16,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,376,000 after acquiring an additional 209,115 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 684,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 889,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.