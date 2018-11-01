F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,472,000 after purchasing an additional 481,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,807,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,391,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 42.5% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,098,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,114,000 after purchasing an additional 327,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 45.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $176,856,000 after purchasing an additional 275,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.94.

F5 Networks stock opened at $175.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,427.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $413,257.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,827.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

