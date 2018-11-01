Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

