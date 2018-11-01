Extended Stay America (STAY) Trading 12.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) traded up 12.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.38. 2,468,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,639,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.