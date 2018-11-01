Extended Stay America (STAY) Trading 12.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) traded up 12.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.38. 2,468,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,639,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.
