Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $17,070.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

