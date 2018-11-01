Exantas Capital (XAN) Announces Earnings Results

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,355. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 166.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.77%.

XAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Exantas Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

