EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1,123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,370 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.14% of EXACT Sciences worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $184,729.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $4,381,737. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

