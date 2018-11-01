Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Trading 3% Higher

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.89. 89,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 772,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $342.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 62.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 206,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.