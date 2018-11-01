Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

AQUA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,038. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $342.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 206,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

