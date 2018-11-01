Evertec (EVTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a $22.95 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

EVTC traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,688. Evertec has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other news, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $35,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,915 shares in the company, valued at $586,748.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,966.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,870.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,985. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Evertec by 392.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Evertec during the third quarter worth about $191,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

