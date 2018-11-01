Evertec (EVTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Evertec updated its FY18 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Evertec has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Evertec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $281,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

