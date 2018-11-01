Ethorse (HORSE) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Ethorse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethorse has a total market capitalization of $790,177.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.83 or 0.09972767 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethorse Token Profile

Ethorse’s genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,906,676 tokens. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

