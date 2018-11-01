Essex Property Trust Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $13.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESS. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $264.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $213,595.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,153. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

