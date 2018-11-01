Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 768,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $1,244,072.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,403.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,468 shares of company stock worth $3,941,196 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

