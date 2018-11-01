Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Chardan Capital upgraded Esperion Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.96.

ESPR stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,282,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,475,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $903,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 615,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,432,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,744,117 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

