Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FTS International Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FTSI)

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of FTS International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.24 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 95.75% and a net margin of 14.98%. FTS International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FTS International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FTS International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. FTS International has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FTS International by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

