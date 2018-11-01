Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

ELD stock opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.85.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

