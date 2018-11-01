Equitable Group (EQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Equitable Group to post earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$214.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.60 million. Equitable Group had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB stock opened at C$60.50 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$52.01 and a 12 month high of C$72.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.22, for a total value of C$333,944.00. Also, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$127,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,659 shares of company stock worth $1,631,358 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.88.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.