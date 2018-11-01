Equiniti Group’s (EQN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

Equiniti Group stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.82) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.98 ($2,354.61).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

