EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,435 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 906% compared to the average daily volume of 441 put options.

Shares of EQT opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,958. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

