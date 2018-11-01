EQT Co. (EQT) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $163,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in EQT by 48.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $539,728.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

