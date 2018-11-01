EPAM Systems (EPAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. 696,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,611.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,405,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,075,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,729,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 643,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 216,583 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 163,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 433.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

