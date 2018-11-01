EPAM Systems (EPAM) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.