EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,930 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $104,146,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $86,564,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $79,851,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,924,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,461,000 after buying an additional 597,717 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of EOG opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $96.54 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,977. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

