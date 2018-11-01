Environmental Waste International (EWS) Shares Down 18.2%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s share price fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 168,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 60,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

