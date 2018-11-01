Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,145,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

