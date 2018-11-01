Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. FIG Partners currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

