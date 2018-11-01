Ensco (ESV) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESV. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ensco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of ESV stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ensco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Ensco’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 166.0% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 585,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter worth about $92,724,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the third quarter worth about $17,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

