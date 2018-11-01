Ensco (ESV) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESV. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ensco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.89.
Shares of ESV stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ensco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 166.0% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 585,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter worth about $92,724,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the third quarter worth about $17,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Ensco Company Profile
Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.
