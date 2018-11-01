EnPro Industries (NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NPO traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.98. 298,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,597. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. B. Riley cut their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

