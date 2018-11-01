Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.54. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 62283 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

The firm has a market cap of $410.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at $466,903.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 19,880 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

