Energy Transfer (ET) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

