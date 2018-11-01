Endurance International Group (EIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of EIGI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $201,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $86,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $291,348. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Endurance International Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,527,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 1,014,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endurance International Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,189,000 after buying an additional 924,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endurance International Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 1,269,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Endurance International Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 362,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Endurance International Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

