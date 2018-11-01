Endeavour Silver (EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.23%.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 1,221,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,016. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of -0.21.

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Capital Markets lowered Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

