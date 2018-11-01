Encompass Health (EHC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EHC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

In related news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 696.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 97.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 108.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.