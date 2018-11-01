Encana (ECA) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA)’s share price fell 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.35. 5,070,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,481,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Encana from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. Encana had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

