Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years. Enbridge Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 189.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge Energy Partners to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Shares of NYSE EEP opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.60 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Enbridge Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

