Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $144,788,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,480.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,470 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 922,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,202,000 after acquiring an additional 622,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $41,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.95. 3,845,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

